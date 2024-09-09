The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..clearing. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 13.

Tuesday..mainly sunny. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 15.

Wednesday..sunny. High 28.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 16.

Thursday..sunny. High 29.

Thursday night..clear. Low 17.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.