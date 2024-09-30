The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. High 23. Humidex 29. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..cloudy. Low 16.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Showers beginning late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h in the afternoon then north 20 gusting to 40. High 24. Humidex 30.

Tuesday night..showers. Low 9.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 9.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.