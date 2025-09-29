The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 11.

Tuesday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 27.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 13.

Wednesday..sunny. High 22.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Thursday night..clear. Low 12.

Friday..sunny. High 27.

Friday night..clear. Low 14.

Saturday..sunny. High 28.

Saturday night..clear. Low 14.

Sunday..sunny. High 27.