Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, September 28, 2026

Old woman outdoors in backyard, working.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 23. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 10.

Tuesday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 23. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.