The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High 23. Humidex 29. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 15.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Rain beginning in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h late in the morning. High 22. Humidex 29. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 12.

Thursday..sunny. High 25.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 15.

Sunday..cloudy. High 23.