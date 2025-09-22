The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low 17.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 16.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Saturday night..clear. Low 14.

Sunday..sunny. High 24.