Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, September 21, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 9.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 12.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.