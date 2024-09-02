The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Sunshine for your Labour Day Monday with the wind gusting to 40 out of the north. We'll get up to 22 or 72 for the high.

This evening: Clear. Wind tapering off near midnight.



Tomorrow.... back to school: We'll start the day off around 6 or 43 so you'll want to send the kids to school with a jacket. Then we'll get up to a sunny high of 22 or 72.



Clear tomorrow evening. Low 12 or 54.



Wednesday: Sunny. High 25 or 77.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 or 79.