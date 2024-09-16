The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..clear. Low 13.

Tuesday..sunny. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 17.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.