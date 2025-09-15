The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this afternoon. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..clear. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 11.

Tuesday..sunny. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 13.

Wednesday..sunny. High 28.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 13.

Thursday..sunny. High 28.

Thursday night..clear. Low 16.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 13.

Saturday..cloudy. High 21.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.