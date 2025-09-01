The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly sunny for your Labour Day Monday. High 25, but feeling like 27 or 81 F.

This evening: Clear with fog patches developing overnight.

Tomorrow....back to school: Heading out the door in the morning we can expect the temperature to be around 12 or 54 F under a clear sky. Then climbing to 26 or 79 under a mainly sunny sky.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 27 or 81.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 21 or 70.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20 or 68.