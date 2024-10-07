The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..clearing. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..clear. Low 7.

Tuesday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tuesday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..sunny. High 17.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 7.

Thursday..sunny. High 18.

Thursday night..clear. Low 9.

Friday..sunny. High 22.

Friday night..clear. Low 10.

Saturday..sunny. High 23.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.