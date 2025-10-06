The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Sunny. High 29 C. Humidex 34 C.

Tonight...Increasing cloudiness with a 60 percent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h after midnight. Low 18 C.

Tuesday...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A few showers beginning in the morning and ending late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 20 C. Humidex 26 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 5 C.

Wednesday...Sunny. High 18 C.

Wednesday night...Clear. Low 2 C.

Thursday...Sunny. High 18 C.

Thursday night...Clear. Low 7 C.

Friday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 19 C.

Friday night...Cloudy periods. Low 9 C.

Saturday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

Saturday night...Cloudy periods. Low 10 C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.