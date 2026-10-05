Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, October 5, 2026

Early fall colours are beginning to appear as leaves change and drop from trees in Barrie, Ont., on Sept. 8, 2026. (CTV News/Julianna Balsamo)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Tuesday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 11.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 10.

Thursday..sunny. High 20.

Thursday night..clear. Low 9.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Saturday night..clear. Low 9.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.