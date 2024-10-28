The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....Sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 14.

Tonight....Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then 30 percent chance of showers before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 11 with temperature rising to 14 by morning.

Tuesday....Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers in the morning and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing late in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 24. Humidex 27.

Tuesday night....Cloudy periods. Low 15.

Wednesday....Sunny. High 25.

Wednesday night....Cloudy periods. Low 16.

Thursday....Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 24.

Thursday night....Cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Friday....A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Friday night....Clear. Low plus 4.

Saturday....A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Saturday night....Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Sunday....Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.