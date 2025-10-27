The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this morning. High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low plus 4.

Tuesday..sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the morning. High 13. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tuesday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..increasing cloudiness. High 15.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.