Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, October 26, 2026

A view of the Detroit River and downtown Detroit from Windsor.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 6.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 21.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 12.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Saturday..cloudy. High 18.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 12.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 17.