The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 24. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..clear. Low 10.

Tuesday..sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the morning. High 23. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tuesday night..clearing. Low 13.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.