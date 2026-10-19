Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, October 19, 2026

(Fall weather in Windsor (photo AM800's Kathie McMann))

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 4.

Tuesday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tuesday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Wednesday..sunny. High 18.

Wednesday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Thursday..sunny. High 20.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Friday..sunny. High 16.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 3.

Saturday..sunny. High 17.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Sunday..sunny. High 18.