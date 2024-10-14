The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Periods of rain ending early on this Thanksgiving Monday, then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind out of the north gusting to 50. High 12 or 54.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers near midnight. Wind becoming light near midnight as well, then down to plus 3 or 37 with risk of frost.



Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with showers to start off the day. Windy. High 10 or 50.



Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3 or 37.



Wednesday: Sunny. High 13 or 55.



Thursday and Friday: Sunshine and 17 or 63.

