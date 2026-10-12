Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, October 12, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Mainly cloudy on this Thanksgiving Monday. With the wind out of the southwest gusting to 40 km/h at times this afternoon. High 26, feeling like 30 or 86 F.

This evening: Partly cloudy. Low 19 or 66.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Windy. High 28, feeling like 32 or 90.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14 or 57.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20 or 68.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17 or 63.

Friday: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 14 or 57.