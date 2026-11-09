Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, November 9, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 7.

Tuesday..clearing. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.