The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 20 C.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 18 C.
Tuesday..mainly cloudy. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 70. High 24 C. Humidex 27 C.
Tuesday night..Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 8 C.
Wednesday..A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 15 C.
Wednesday night..Clear. Low 2 C.
Thursday..Sunny. High 15 C.
Thursday night..Clear. Low 4 C.
Friday..Sunny. High 12 C.
Friday night..Clear. Low 4 C.
Saturday..Sunny. High 12 C.
Saturday night..Cloudy. Low 8 C.
Sunday..Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 13 C.