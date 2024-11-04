The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 20 C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 18 C.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 70. High 24 C. Humidex 27 C.

Tuesday night..Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 8 C.

Wednesday..A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 15 C.

Wednesday night..Clear. Low 2 C.

Thursday..Sunny. High 15 C.

Thursday night..Clear. Low 4 C.

Friday..Sunny. High 12 C.

Friday night..Clear. Low 4 C.

Saturday..Sunny. High 12 C.

Saturday night..Cloudy. Low 8 C.

Sunday..Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 13 C.