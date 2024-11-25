The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Periods of rain beginning early this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning. High 11. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..periods of rain ending after midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 60 late this evening. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..clear. Low minus 2.

Wednesday..cloudy. High plus 5.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of snow or rain. Low minus 3.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of snow or rain. High plus 3.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.