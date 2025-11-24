The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h this morning then light late this afternoon. High 10. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..becoming cloudy this evening. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 6.

Tuesday..a few showers ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 10. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.