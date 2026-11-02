Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, November 2, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 19 or 66.

This evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low 13 or 55.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind south 20 km/h. High 24. Humidex 27 or 81.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low 13 or 55.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20 or 68.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 18 or 64.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14 or 57.