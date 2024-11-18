The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 12. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..cloudy. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Temperature steady near 10.

Tuesday..cloudy. A few showers beginning near noon. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the afternoon. High 14.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Wednesday night..periods of rain. Low plus 2.

Thursday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.