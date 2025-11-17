The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 5. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Tuesday..becoming cloudy in the morning. 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..clearing. Low minus 5.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Thursday..cloudy. High 8.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.