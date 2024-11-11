The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this morning. High 13 C.

Tonight..cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming north 20 overnight. Low 2 C.

Tuesday..cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High 9 C.

Tuesday night..Clear. Low 1 C.

Wednesday..increasing cloudiness. High 12 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 6 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers. High 12 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 60 percent chance of showers. Low 4 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 13 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low 4 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.