The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..flurries ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls early this morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 10.

Tuesday..increasing cloudiness. 30 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Saturday..cloudy. High 11.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.