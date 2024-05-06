The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High 21 except 14 near Lake Erie. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 6.

Tuesday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon then 60 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h in the morning. High 22 except 14 near Lake Erie. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.