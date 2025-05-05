The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this morning. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 12.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light in the afternoon. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 6.

Thursday..sunny. High 16.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Friday..sunny. High 19.

Friday night..clear. Low 7.

Saturday..sunny. High 23.

Saturday night..clear. Low 9.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.