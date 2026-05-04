The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High 23. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light after midnight. Wind becoming southwest 30 before morning. Low 14.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Showers beginning in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming north 30 late in the morning then light in the afternoon. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tuesday night..showers. Low 6.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.