The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers or thunderstorms ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 14.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A few showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the afternoon. High 22. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 8.

Thursday..sunny. High 20.

Thursday night..clear. Low 9.

Friday..sunny. High 24.

Friday night..clear. Low 12.

Saturday..sunny. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.