The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h before morning. Low 9.

Tuesday..increasing cloudiness early in the morning. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 11.

Wednesday..periods of rain. High 19.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.