Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, May 25, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Clearing late this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Low 11.

Tuesday..sunny. High 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 15.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Thursday..sunny. High 26.

Thursday night..clear. Low 12.

Friday..sunny. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.