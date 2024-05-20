A mix of sun and cloud this Victoria Day with risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind will be out of the southwest at 30 km/h. High 29, but will feel like 37 or 99 F.

This evening: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and the looming risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19 or 66 overnight.



Tomorrow: Another hot day... High 30 but feeling like 36 or 97 under a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm.



Wednesday: Cloudy with off/on showers. High 29 or 84.



Thursday and Friday: Cooling off slightly under a mixed sky. High 23 or 73.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24 or 75.