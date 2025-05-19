The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Clearing this afternoon with the wind out of the northeast at 30 km/h. High 15 or 59 on this Victoria Day.

This evening: Clear. Wind becoming light late this evening. Low 8 or 46.

Tomorrow: Increasing cloudiness. Wind gusting to 40. High 14 or 57.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with off/on showers. Low 8 or 46.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 13 or 55.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13 or 55.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 13 or 55.