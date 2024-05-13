The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers early this morning and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 13.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 20.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Wednesday..sunny. High 23.

Wednesday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Thursday..sunny. High 23.

Thursday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 14.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.