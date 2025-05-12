The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..becoming cloudy this evening with 40 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low 15.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. Wind becoming east 30 in the afternoon. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.