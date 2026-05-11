The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 late this afternoon. High 13. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..clearing late this evening. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low plus 1 with risk of frost.

Tuesday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h late in the morning. High 17. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday night..showers. Low 12.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Thursday..sunny. High 18.

Thursday night..clear. Low 9.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.