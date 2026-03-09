The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 8.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain or drizzle. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the morning. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tuesday night..showers. Low 8.

Wednesday..showers. High 11.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 2.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow or rain. High plus 3.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Saturday..cloudy. High plus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.