The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature falling to plus 4 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..mainly sunny. High plus 5. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Wednesday..periods of snow or rain. Windy. High 8.

Wednesday night..showers. Windy. Low 9.

Thursday..cloudy. High 18.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Friday..cloudy. High 9.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Saturday night..periods of rain. Low plus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 6.