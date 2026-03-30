The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low 12.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Showers beginning in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday night..showers. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 8.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Saturday..cloudy. High 13.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 12.