The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..increasing cloudiness. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.



Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries or ice pellets overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low plus 1.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High 8. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday night..periods of rain. Low 6.

Wednesday..periods of rain. High 13.

Wednesday night..rain showers or flurries. Low minus 2.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 4.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.