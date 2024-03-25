The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 13. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning before morning. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 7.

Tuesday..showers ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 70. High 13.

Tuesday night..showers. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Thursday..sunny. High 7.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 1.

Friday..sunny. High 10.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.