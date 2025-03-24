The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 3. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 9. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 4.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Wednesday night..clear. Low zero.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11.