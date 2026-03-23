The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 4. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Clearing this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Tuesday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 8. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low minus 2.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Wednesday night..increasing cloudiness. Low plus 2.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low minus 1.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.