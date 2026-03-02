The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High zero. Wind chill minus 17 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 12 this evening.

Tuesday..cloudy. 70 percent chance of rain late in the morning and in the afternoon. Risk of freezing rain late in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain. High 6.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low plus 4.

Thursday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. High 12.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low plus 4.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.