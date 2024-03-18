The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 before morning. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Tuesday..a few flurries ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 6.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low minus 6.

Friday..cloudy. High plus 2.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 6.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.